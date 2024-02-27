Duren amassed 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 113-111 loss to New York.

Duren notched his 30th double of the season Monday, tying him with Jonas Valanciunas for the 11th most leaguewide. Detroit was still out rebounded by New York as a team Monday, which signifies Duren's importance to the rotation as a potential cornerstone of the frontcourt.