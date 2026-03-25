Duren (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Duren is playing through knee soreness Wednesday. The All-Star big man has recorded six double-doubles in the past seven games, during which Duren has averaged 23.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27.1 minutes per contest while shooting a potent 70.9 percent from the floor.