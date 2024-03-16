Duren notched 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to the Heat.

Duren has registered a double-double in four straight games and ranks ninth in the NBA in that category. He's scored 15-plus points in three-straight games and has gone 23-for-28 from the field in that span. The 2022 first-round pick is averaging career highs in points and rebounds and has provided a solid presence in the middle for Detroit this season.