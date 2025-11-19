Duren posted 24 points (8-12 FG, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 victory over the Hawks.

After missing two games due to an ankle injury, Duren returned to play both legs of a back-to-back, and looked like the dominant self he was showing prior to his injury. Duren is averaging 20.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks across 29.0 minutes this season and is making a serious case for this year's Most Improved Player award.