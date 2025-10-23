Duren recorded 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Bulls.

It was interesting to see Duren play fewer minutes than Isaiah Stewart, who double-doubled in 25 minutes off the bench. It's worth noting, however, that Duren was limited by hamstring tightness during training camp, which may have prompted the Pistons to keep an eye on his workload Wednesday. Fantasy managers should expect the 2022 first-rounder's playing time to rise as he becomes further removed from the hamstring problem.