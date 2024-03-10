Duren was ejected from Saturday's game versus Dallas with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter with two technical fouls. He finished with six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes.
Duren got into an altercation with P.J. Washington and ended up in a shoving match. James Wiseman immediately checked into the game and has had one of his best showings of the campaign.
