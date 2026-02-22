Duren amassed 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over the Bulls.

Duren returned following a two-game suspension, making light work of Chicago's underpowered frontcourt. It was a welcome sight for fantasy managers, with Duren scoring 26 points, the most he has put up since Dec 22. While the suspension was far from ideal, the extended break could end up being a positive when it comes to his playing time down the stretch. Now fully rested and refreshed, look for Duren to continue his breakout season as the Pistons push for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.