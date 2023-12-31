Duren accumulated 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-6 FT), 17 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 victory over the Raptors.

Duren was a rebounding machine but also responded on offense when needed, and the big man posted his sixth straight double-doubles. Injuries have slowed Duren down following an impressive start to the season, but he has been outstanding when available with averages of 13.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest. His numbers have been dramatically better than the ones of his rookie year.