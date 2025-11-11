Duren is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain.

Duren has been on a tear of late with four straight double-doubles, averaging 23.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in that stretch. The probable tag suggests the big man should be able to play and handle his regular workload Wednesday, though in the event he's not able to do so, Paul Reed and Isaiah Stewart (ankle) would be next in line to handle minutes at center.