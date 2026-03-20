Duren is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors with right ankle soreness.

This sounds like the Pistons are contemplating a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Thursday's 117-95 win over the Wizards, the big man finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes, but Duren didn't play in the fourth quarter, with coach J.B. Bickerstaff saying the team was just being cautious with a big lead. Paul Reed could see a considerable workload if Duren is unable to give it a go.