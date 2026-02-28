Duren posted 33 points (11-19 FG, 11-15 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 42 minutes in Friday's 122-119 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

Duren stepped up on the offensive end in this one, matching his career high in points while reaching the 30-point threshold for the fourth time this season. The star big man scored 18 of his game-best 33 points in the second half and was crucial for the Pistons down the stretch, as Cade Cunningham fouled out with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. Duren also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, securing his fourth consecutive double-double. The 22-year-old has scored 25 or more points in all four of those outings.