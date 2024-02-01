Duren provided 10 points (5-9 FG) and nine rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-121 loss to the Cavaliers.

Duren didn't have his best shooting performance at least for his standards, as he's making 64 percent of his shots from the field this season, but he still posted a decent stat line, ending just one rebound away from a double-double. Duren was unable to repeat the massive stat line he delivered against the Thunder in his previous game, but the second-year big man is a double-double threat every time he steps on the court. He's notched 23 double-doubles in 2023-24.