Pistons' Jalen Duren: Not playing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New York.
Duren initially drew the questionable tag for Friday's game due to right knee soreness, but the fourth-year center will end up being sidelined for the first time since Jan. 10. Isaiah Stewart figures to be the top candidate to start at center in Duren's absence.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Shut down early•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Third straight 20-point game•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Drops double-double against Dubs•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Drops 18 in Sunday's rout•