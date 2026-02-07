default-cbs-image
Duren (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New York.

Duren initially drew the questionable tag for Friday's game due to right knee soreness, but the fourth-year center will end up being sidelined for the first time since Jan. 10. Isaiah Stewart figures to be the top candidate to start at center in Duren's absence.

