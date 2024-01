Duren posted 12 points (6-7 FG), 13 rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 136-113 loss to the Rockets.

Duren led all players in Monday's contest in rebounds while finishing as one of five Pistons with a double-digit point total and ending as the lone player with a double-double. Duren has been strong offensively and on the boards as of late, posting a double-double in seven straight contests and on 14 occasions this year.