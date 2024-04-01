Duren (teeth) is questionable to return Monday against the Grizzlies, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Duren had a tooth dislodged following a collision with Jaren Jackson, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return, as those problems tend to be extremely painful. If Duren is unable to return, then James Wiseman and Chimezie Metu would be in line to see extra minutes.