Pistons' Jalen Duren: Shut down early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren won't return to Thursday's game against the Wizards due to right knee soreness, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports. He'll finish the night with four points (2-6 FG) and three rebounds in 13 minutes.
Duren wasn't on the court to begin the second half, and the team announced shortly after that he'd suffered a knee injury. Ron Holland started the third quarter in Duren's place and should see plenty of chances down the stretch. Duren can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
