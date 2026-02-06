default-cbs-image
Duren won't return to Thursday's game against the Wizards due to right knee soreness, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports. He'll finish the night with four points (2-6 FG) and three rebounds in 13 minutes.

Duren wasn't on the court to begin the second half, and the team announced shortly after that he'd suffered a knee injury. Ron Holland started the third quarter in Duren's place and should see plenty of chances down the stretch. Duren can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

