Duren (tooth) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Memphis, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. He'll finish with zero points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and two turnovers in five minutes.

Duren wasn't cleared to return to the contest after he checked out of the game with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter upon having a tooth dislodged when he collided with the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson. James Wiseman will likely cover most of the minutes at center for the rest of Monday's contest and would presumably start Wednesday's game in Atlanta if Duren is unable to play.