Duren won't return to Thursday's game against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain.

Duren rolled his ankle late in the second quarter and exited to the locker room. The big man was cleared to start the second half, though he checked out of the game after playing just over three minutes in the third quarter. He'll finish with 12 points (6-12 FG), five rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes. Paul Reed and Ronald Holland are candidates for increased playing time alongside Isaiah Stewart with Duren out.