Green totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 121-90 win over New York.

Green has now scored in double figures in three straight games and has played at least 24 minutes in those contests with Tobias Harris (hip) sidelined. The 32-year-old forward drilled a season-high four threes and collected three swipes in the blowout win over the Knicks. He's now totalled six games with at least three steals this season, the second most in the league by a bench player. Green should continue to see healthy playing time while Harris is out and could offer some streaming appeal in the short term.