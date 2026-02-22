Reed notched 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over Chicago.

Reed shifted back to the bench with Jalen Duren returning from a two-game suspension. Despite the demotion, Reed still managed to put up a solid performance, continuing what has been a fantastic two-week period. In four games during that span, he has averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 combined steals and blocks, good enough for top 20 value in nine-category leagues.