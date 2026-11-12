Graves recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and five rebounds over 18 minutes during the Raptors' 98-93 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Graves' 18 minutes were his most in a game since Oct. 28 against the Magic, and the rookie first-rounder made the most of his extended playing time in the absences of both Scottie Barnes (groin) and Kawhi Leonard (knee). Graves helped keep the Raptors in the game with four offensive rebounds in the second half, and his three three-pointers were a season high. His playing time could take a hit if Barnes is cleared to return for the second game of the Raptors' back-to-back set Thursday against the Grizzlies.