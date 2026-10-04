Hepburn (knee) finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 25 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 preseason loss to the Heat.

Hepburn missed time during the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League due to a knee issue. However, he was back on the floor Saturday, tying Scottie Barnes in scoring. The 23-year-old went undrafted in 2025 but managed to sign a two-way contract with Toronto. He spent most of the 2025-26 campaign in the G League with Raptors 905, averaging 12.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.3 steals across 29.2 minutes in 19 games. Hepburn may see most of his action in the G League once again in 2026-27, though his abilities on the defensive side of the ball could earn him a spot on the main roster at some point moving forward.