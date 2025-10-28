Quickley totaled 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals over 32 minutes in Monday's 121-103 loss to the Spurs.

Quickley didn't light it up as a scorer but was efficient with his looks and made a strong all-around impact, leading the game with seven assists and adding three steals without committing a turnover. While the Raptors are off to a 1-3 start, the guard has reached double figures and tallied at least five assists in every game so far this season. He'll look to keep that momentum going Wednesday against the Rockets.