Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (back spasms) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually an ominous sign in fantasy hoops. If Toronto's starting point guard is unable to give it a go, the Raptors could turn to Jamal Shead. Additionally, A.J. Lawson could get another look in the rotation.
