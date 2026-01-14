Quickley (back spasms) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually an ominous sign in fantasy hoops. If Toronto's starting point guard is unable to give it a go, the Raptors could turn to Jamal Shead. Additionally, A.J. Lawson could get another look in the rotation.