Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Drains five triples Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley supplied 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and six rebounds over 36 minutes during the Raptors' 130-120 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Quickley got off to a hot start with three three-pointers in the first quarter, and his five triples on the night was a season high. He co-led the Raptors in assists with RJ Barrett, and the former has recorded at least six assists in eight of the first 10 games of the regular season. Quickley has averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 32.2 minutes per game in the Raptors' four games since Nov. 2.
