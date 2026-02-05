Quickley generated 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 128-126 loss to Minnesota.

Quickley made at least six threes for the third time this season, all of which have come in his last eight appearances. The 26-year-old also hit the eight-assist milestone for the 11th time in 49 games. Over his last eight outings, Quickley is averaging 20.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting a scorching 58.3 percent from beyond the arc.