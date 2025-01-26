Quickley (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against New Orleans, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a strained left hip, and there is no clear timetable for his return to game action. Davion Mitchell will likely remain in the starting five with Quickley on the shelf. The 25-year-old has appeared in only nine games this season, and the Raptors will likely remain cautious with the guard before giving him the green light to return.