Quickley posted 25 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 loss to Detroit.

Quickley didn't have his best shooting percentage, as he made only 35 percent of his 20 shots from the floor, but that was enough to record a season-high scoring output. Quickley could experience an uptick in his fantasy value if he shows more consistency on a game-to-game basis, though. Over his six appearances since returning from an elbow injury, Quickley has surpassed the 20-point mark thrice, but he's failed to score more than 11 points in the other three.