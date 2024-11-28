Battle registered 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-93 win over the Pelicans.

The undrafted rookie took advantage of the absence of Gradey Dick (calf) from the lineup, erupting for career-best offensive numbers. In fact, Battle hadn't even scored in double digits or drained more than three three-pointers in a game prior to Wednesday. The Raptors could give the Ohio State product a look in the starting lineup if he continues to thrive when given the chance.