Siakam (rest) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Celtics, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Siakam is not expected to miss any regular season action after sitting out Friday's game. The 28-year-old forward led the Raptors in points and rebounds last season and should provide similar production this season.
