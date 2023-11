Achiuwa ended Sunday's 142-113 victory over the Pistons with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 19 minutes.

Achiuwa has battled a groin injury in November, but when active, he's been a steady contributor for the second unit. In five November appearances, Achiuwa is averaging 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.6 minutes per game.