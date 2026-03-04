Barrett provided 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to the Knicks.

Barrett scored at least 20 points for the third time in the past four games, although his peripheral numbers were once again underwhelming. While his scoring has been adequate this season, Barrett's lack of production across the board continues to drag down his overall fantasy appeal. Despite averaging 18.1 points per game, he has barely been a top 200 player through 37 appearances.