Barrett accumulated 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 21 minutes during Friday's 110-98 victory over Portland.

Barrett returned from a seven-game absence as a result of an ankle injury, turning in a quiet, yet serviceable performance. After a strong start to the season, it's been very stop-start for Barrett in recent times. He has played only seven games during the past month, averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 three-pointers.