Barrett logged 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes during the Raptors' 107-100 win over the Jazz on Sunday.

Barrett is still operating on a minutes restriction, but he still managed to lead the Raptors in scoring Sunday, tallying nine of his 21 points in the second quarter. It was his first 20-plus-point performance since Jan. 7 against the Hornets (28 points) and his 13th of the season. Barrett has averaged 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 threes over 25.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.