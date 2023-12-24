Barnes accumulated 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Jazz.

Barnes did everything in his power to lift the Raptors to victory, but his efforts were not enough even when he recorded his best scoring output of the campaign. Barnes seems to have left his sophomore slump this season and is firmly entrenched as Toronto's best player this season, even ahead of Pascal Siakam. He's averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game on the season, putting up career-best numbers in each of the five major categories.