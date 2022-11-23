Barnes (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Barnes missed Tuesday's practice session due to a left knee sprain and will be unavailable for at least one game. He nearly posted a triple-double Saturday against Atlanta, logging 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 46 minutes. However, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young and Juancho Hernangomez are candidates for increased run Wednesday.
