Mendoza supplied 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Mexico City's 124-115 win over Birmingham on Sunday.

Mendoza led the Capitanes in scoring with what was his fourth 20-plus-point tally in the previous six games. The 30-year-old also has multiple treys in four of the previous five contests, including back-to-back tallies of five three-pointers.