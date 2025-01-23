Sengun put up 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-108 win over the Cavaliers.

After an uncharacteristic off night Monday, the fourth-year big man was able to log his 27th double-double of the season and lead his team to a big win over the league leading Cavaliers. Despite struggling Monday, Sengun is averaging 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 47.6 percent shooting and remains a strong fantasy option going forward. His next game comes Saturday against the Cavaliers once again.