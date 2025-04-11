Sengun (personal) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Sengun is among three players on the Rockets who are questionable to play on Friday in Los Angeles. If the rising star cannot play, Houston will likely turn to Steven Adams and Jock Landale to shoulder the load.
