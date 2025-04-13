Sengun (personal) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

The Rockets rested their regular rotation players in the last two contests, but that won't be the case Sunday, because this is the final chance the Rockets will have to log competitive minutes until the playoffs start April 19. As such, Sengun should handle his regular workload at center against a Nuggets team that needs to win Sunday by all means necessary. Sengun enters the final game of the regular season with averages of 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.