Sengun amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 victory over the Clippers.

The double-double was his 16th of the season in 24 games, tying Sengun for sixth in the NBA with Anthony Davis in that category. Sengun hasn't gone more than two games in a row this season without pulling down double-digit boards, and his 10.6 rebounds a contest puts him 10th in the league. He's also added 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks a game.