Sengun put up 20 points (9-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 26 minutes during the 128-108 victory over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

If it feels like Sengun is on triple-double watch regularly, it's because he is. Although he's only hit the mark once this year, he's constantly hovering around it, and Wednesday was no different. The big man came just one board and two assists shy of a triple-double, but along with his pair of steals, the line still made for a solid fantasy night. He'll remain a premier fantasy option, particularly in category leagues, as he looks to stay on track Thursday against the Kings.