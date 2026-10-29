Capela chipped in 10 points (5-6 FG), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 132-100 win over Milwaukee.

With Alperen Sengun (back) and Steven Adams (calf) both sidelined, Capela topped 11 minutes for the first time this season. The veteran big man was productive in the win, finishing as Houston's second-leading rebounder while pacing all players in steals. He'll likely continue seeing increased playing time for as long as Sengun is sidelined, though the star center is currently considered day-to-day.