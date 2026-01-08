Rockets' Isaiah Crawford: Out with illness
Crawford is out for Friday's game against Portland with an illness.
Friday is set to be a second consecutive absence for Crawford, who can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup in Sacramento. His absence doesn't seem to open up any playing time in the Houston rotation for Friday, though.
