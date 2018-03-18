Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in Saturday's win

Harden generated 32 points (11-28 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 win over the Pelicans.

The Beard only drained four threes, but he made plenty of news from behind the arc. Harden connected on a 27-footer that put the Rockets up by nine points with 1:31 left, and he subsequently drew a controversial foul from Jrue Holiday on a long-range miss in which Harden was the one who appeared to initiate the contact. The 28-year-old has actually not been at his sharpest over the last three games, but he's still scored 24 to 32 points during those contests with the help of sheer volume. He was especially aggressive from distance Saturday, putting up his most three-point attempts since Feb. 11.