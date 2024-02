Landale (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Landale found himself on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to a right wrist bruise, but he will be able to play through it. The 28-year-old pro has not appeared in the last three games but could crack the rotation in a limited fashion Sunday to match up with Minnesota's size.