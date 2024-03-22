Landale closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 victory over the Bulls.

Landale made the most of his minutes off the bench, and aside from outplaying Jabari Smith at the center position, he also showed an efficient touch on offense en route to a double-double. There's a strong chance this might have been a one-off performance for Landale, but he could be in line to see an uptick in minutes in recent games since Alperen Sengun (ankle) is not expected to return until the final days of the regular season.