Adams (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets have taken it slow with fully incorporating Adams into the rotation as he recovers from a right knee surgery, though he has appeared in two regular-season games, during which he amassed six points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 24 total minutes.
