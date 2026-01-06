Adams had eight points (4-7 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 100-97 win over the Suns.

Adams returned to action after missing the previous two games due to an ankle injury, sliding straight into the starting lineup. It was earlier reported that Alperen Sengun could miss up to two weeks with an ankle injury of his own, meaning both Adams and Clint Capela are going to soak up a lot of the center minutes. With that said, Adams should be viewed as nothing more than an elite rebounds streamer, assuming he can stay healthy.