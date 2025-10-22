Adams provided four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Adams was given the starting nod, likely a matchup-based decision given the size of the opposition. He led the Rockets with 13 rebounds, a handy bonus for anyone who streamed him on a low-volume night. Reed Sheppard played 28 minutes off the bench and could supplant Adams in the starting lineup from time to time, should the matchup call for it.